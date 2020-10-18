Devin Patrick Primm, age 52, of Wilmington passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020 at his home. Devin was born in Akron, Ohio on March 9, 1968 Devin attended North High School in Akron, Ohio. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army serving for 2 years from 1987 to 1989. He was currently as an Analyst at the Wilmington State Ports. Devin was a life-long Cleveland Browns Fan, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family. He is survived by his son, Collin Primm; his life partner, Simone Smith; his father and mother, Henry B. Primm and Mary A. Primm of Akron, Ohio; brother, Todd and sister Leah and his dog, "Joe" A memorial service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Wilmington Funeral Chapel. Arrangements by Wilmington Funeral & Cremation, 1535 S. 41st Street, Wilmington, NC 28403 910-791-9099







