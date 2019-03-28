Resources More Obituaries for Devon Williams Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Devon E. Williams Jr.

Devon E. Williams, Jr. 65, exchanged his life for eternal joy on Saturday, March 23, 2019.



He was known to many as D-Marino. He was born September 8, 1953 in Mobile, Ala. to the late Devon E. Williams Sr., and Carolyn Williams Jones. He was a member of Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church and he was a 1973 graduate of North High School.



Devon was preceded in death by his father, step-father and grandparents and leaves to cherish his precious memory, his devoted and loving mother, Carolyn Williams Jones; daughters, LaShawn Williams and Tracy Williams, all of Akron, Ohio; sisters, Rita Williams Walker of Knoxville, Tenn., Sharon Smith and Elizabeth Carter of Akron, Ohio; brothers, Gary Williams of Akron, Michael (Melissa) Williams of Chester, Va., Kenneth (Tammy) Richardson and Edward (Jackie) Richardson of Uniontown, Ohio; lifelong friend, Michael (Tangie) Delaney; six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, nine nieces, seven nephews, cousins and a host of other relatives and friends.



Homegoing service will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306, where the family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until time of service, Pastor Greg Partridge, eulogizing. Elder Robert Palmer, officiating. Interment Monday April 1, 10:00 a.m. at Mt. Peace Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 171 Edwards Ave., Akron, OH 44310. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 28, 2019