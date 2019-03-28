|
Devon E.
Williams, Jr.
Devon E. Williams, Jr. 65, exchanged his life for eternal joy on Saturday, March 23, 2019.
He was known to many as D-Marino. He was born September 8, 1953 in Mobile, Ala. to the late Devon E. Williams Sr., and Carolyn Williams Jones. He was a member of Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church and he was a 1973 graduate of North High School.
Devon was preceded in death by his father, step-father and grandparents and leaves to cherish his precious memory, his devoted and loving mother, Carolyn Williams Jones; daughters, LaShawn Williams and Tracy Williams, all of Akron, Ohio; sisters, Rita Williams Walker of Knoxville, Tenn., Sharon Smith and Elizabeth Carter of Akron, Ohio; brothers, Gary Williams of Akron, Michael (Melissa) Williams of Chester, Va., Kenneth (Tammy) Richardson and Edward (Jackie) Richardson of Uniontown, Ohio; lifelong friend, Michael (Tangie) Delaney; six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, nine nieces, seven nephews, cousins and a host of other relatives and friends.
Homegoing service will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306, where the family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until time of service, Pastor Greg Partridge, eulogizing. Elder Robert Palmer, officiating. Interment Monday April 1, 10:00 a.m. at Mt. Peace Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 171 Edwards Ave., Akron, OH 44310.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 28, 2019
