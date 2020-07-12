1/
Di'Jon Marquise Robinson
Di'Jon Marquise Robinson, 26, departed this life too soon on July 3, 2020. He was born in Akron, Ohio on June 29, 1994 to Doylan Robinson and Kamisha Malone. Di'Jon was a great son who loved his parents, children, family, and close friends. He leaves to cherish his memory, parents, Doylan Robinson and Kamisha Malone; daughter, Sy'Veiah Lashay Robinson; sons, Di'Jon Marquise Robinson Jr. and Juelz Davis; brothers, Messiah Z. Robinson, Jayviair Sommerville, Justus Sommerville Jr., Dontez Yeager Jr., and Montez Yeager; sister, Jaqualah Sommerville; paternal grandfather, William Lester Jr.; maternal grandparents, Jacqueline (Ricky) Robinson and Dale Ivey; special friend, Serina Lashay Buck; and a host of other family and friends. Preceding him in death was his paternal grandmother, Eva Pearl Robinson. Di'Jon will forever be missed. There is a place in the hearts of everyone who loved him that will always remember his joyful spirit, his smile, and the special ways he touched our lives. Memorial service will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020,1 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, Ohio 44306. Family and friends can pay respect from 11 a.m. until service begins. Masks are Mandatory. Condolences may be sent to the family c/o Rhoden Memorial Home.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
JUL
15
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
Funeral services provided by
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Rhoden Memorial Home
