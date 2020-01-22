|
Diamond Nickole Summerville Diamond Nickole Summerville born January 9, 2020, passed away peacefully in her parents arms on January 11, 2020 She was the daughter of Ra'Nesha Shinholster and Derrick Summerville and is survived by her brother, Jaden Shinholster; grandparents, and host of aunts, uncles, family and friends. To God we give all the glory for her short stay here on earth forever and ever, amen! Memorial Service will be held at Prince of Peace Baptist Church 844 Garth Ave Akron, OH 44320 at 12 p.m. burial to follow at Greenlawn Cemetery 2580 Roming Rd. Akron, OH 44320 on January 25, 2020 at 1 p.m.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 22, 2020