Diana E Walters
Diana E. Walters, 82, passed away June 5, 2019. Born in Akron, she lived her life in the area and graduated from Ellet High School. Diana held numerous positions throughout her life and retired from Akron City Hospital/ Summa Care as a Secretary. She also served as President of Tallmadge Jaycees Wives. Diana enjoyed reading and traveling.
She was preceded in death by her son, Steven Walters; parents, Mark and Ellen Craig. Diana is survived by her husband of 61 years, Ernest; son, Michael (Laura) Walters of Lancaster, California; daughter-n-law, Flo Cunningham of Stow; sister, Linda Davis of Ecuador; brother-n-law, Jerry Walters of Tennessee; niece, Connie (Mark) McDaniel; nephews, Dan (Denise) Walters, Jim (Sue) Walters, Burke (Nancy) Davis.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (on the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Funeral service will be at 12 p.m. following visitation at the funeral home.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from June 9 to June 10, 2019