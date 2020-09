Diana Lynn Cook Swoope, passed on Friday, September 18, 2020. Rev. Dr. Swoope will lay in state on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 6:00 pm until 9:00 p.m. at Arlington Church of God, 539 S. Arlington St., Akron, Oh 44306. Friends may also call on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon at Arlington Church of God. Funeral service will immediately follow. Services will be live streamed http://www.arlingtonchurch.org and http://www.facebook.com/arlingtonchurchofgod In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Arlington Christian Academy. Condolences may be sent to 4370 Wedgewood Dr., Copley, Oh 44321. #DIANASVICTORY