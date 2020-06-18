Diana M. Danko
1925 - 2020
Diana M. Danko, 94, passed away May 23, 2020 in Dayton, Ohio. She was born in Barberton, Ohio on Sept 17, 1925 and resided in the Akron area until moving to Dayton in 2012. Diana was a graduate of Barberton High School and Heidelberg College. She worked at PPG Industries in the technical information library. Diana was preceded in death by her loving husband, John. They were married 48 years and enjoyed their retirement by volunteering, traveling, gardening, playing bridge and visiting grandchildren. Diana is survived by her daughters, Tracey Pierce of Bluffton, Ohio and Laurie (Dan) Gilmore of Springboro, Ohio; grandchildren, Lisa (Kevin) Pierce of Pittsburg, Scott (Katie) Pierce of Toledo, Paul Gilmore of Ann Arbor, Theresa (Nathaniel) Fouch of Minneapolis, Danny Gilmore of Columbus, Christopher Gilmore of Cincinnati and Amy Gilmore in Northern Ireland; great-grandchildren include, Elaina Schriver, Evelyn and Elizabeth Pierce. Cremation has taken place. Visitation 12 to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, followed by 1 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Hilary Catholic Church, 2750 W. Market St. in Fairlawn. PLEASE WEAR MASKS AND OBSERVE SOCIAL DISTANCING. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your favorite charity or Kindred Hospice in Dayton Ohio.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
