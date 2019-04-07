Home

Reed Funeral Home
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Memorial service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
Diana Rovira Obituary
Diana (Capestrain) Rovira

Diana (Capestrain) Rovira, 67, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 31, at Continuing Health Care of Cuyahoga Falls.

She was born September 13, 1951 in Canton to the late Raymond and Odette Capestrain.

She is survived by her sisters, Paulette Capestrain of Concord, Calif., and Patricia Macha (Frank) of Fort Myers, Fla.; brothers, Raymond Capestrain (Anne) of Springfield, Ill. and Daniel (Missy) Capestrain of Canton. Also survived by nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.

She was a graduate of Central Catholic High School and Kent State University. She was a retired licensed social worker who loved helping people. She loved singing, cooking, and making people happy. She will be missed by all who knew her.

A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW North Canton, Ohio 44720 at 11 a.m., with Rev. Gary Smith officiating. The family request that donations be made to the Humane Society of Stark County, 5100 Peach St. NE, Louisville, Ohio 44641. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 7, 2019
