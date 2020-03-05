Home

Services
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
View Map

Diana Ruth Cramer


1947 - 2020
Diana Ruth Cramer Obituary
Diana Ruth Cramer (nee Hershberger), 72, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020. She was a life resident of Akron and retired from Visiting Nurse Services as a Home Health Aide after 35 years of service. Diana loved nature, the outdoors, puzzles, listening to the 50's music and dancing. Preceded in death by her husband, Charles W. Cramer; brothers, Jerry and Jim Hershberger; sisters, Juanita Louder and Sandra Hollinan. She is survived by her sons, Michael Teter and John Umphrey; daughters, Elizabeth Durkin and Deborah Breitenstein; grandchildren, James Hitt, Kourtney Sanborn, Marissa Teter, Evan Umphrey and Brayden Miller; sisters, Betty Hoffman and Jean Lute; loving companion, Marty Huth; along with other family members and friends. Diana's funeral service will be held Saturday, March 7th at 1 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton with Pastor Mike Prebynski officiating. Her family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of service.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 5, 2020
