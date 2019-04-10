Home

Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
Service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
Diana Van Doros (nee Verlaney), 91, of Bath Ohio passed away on April 4, 2019.

Friends may call at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., on Thursday, April 11th from 4 to 7 p.m. Trisagion service will take place at 6 p.m. Services will be held on Friday at 1 p.m. at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church with Fr. Jerry F. Hall officiating. Interment at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Building Fund, 129 S. Union St., Akron, Ohio 44304.

www.billowfuneralhomes.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 10, 2019
