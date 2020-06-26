Diana Yee, 82, of Hudson, Ohio, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2020. Diana was born in China on March 7, 1938. She dedicated over 20 years to the Kent State University math department before retiring. Continually active in her community and individual endeavors, she took up numerous hobbies and activities. Her passions ranged from hitting long, straight drives on the golf course to seeking knowledge through countless books. Diana spent years on the tennis court, hours investing, sunny days gardening, cooking traditional meals, and exploring her creativity through many art mediums. For the past six years, Diana proved an integral member of the Laurel Lake Retirement Community - serving time on the Resident Council, teaching mahjong, and taking advantage of everything that was offered. Diana was preceded in death by her brothers Robert, Fred, Edward, and sister Bessie. Diana is survived by her brothers, Andrew (Rose) and James (Marian) and her sister, Maimie; her children: Laura (Ron) Baughman, Susan (Pam Mitchell) Yee, and Sharon (Ken Torisky) Yee; her grandchildren: Nick (Ashley), Alex, Tyler and Connor Baughman, and Adam and Jamie Benjamin; and great- grandchildren. She was loved and will be missed by many nieces and nephews, friends and family. Due to the current health situation, a Celebration of Life gathering will take place at Laurel Lake Retirement Community at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cancer Research Institute (cancerresearch.org) or Laurel Lake Foundation (laurellake.org/donations).
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 26, 2020.