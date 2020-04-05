|
Diane Baggesen, 68, went home to be with the Lord March 29, 2020. Born in Akron, Diane had lived in Cuyahoga Falls for most of her life. She retired in 2010 from Kent State University with 33-1/2 years of service, where she also earned her Bachelor's Degree. Diane was a member of St. Eugene Catholic Church. She loved reading, working out at the Natatorium, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Violet Paulus; brother, George Paulus and sister-in-law, Linda Paulus. Diane is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Robert; daughters, Lynn (Robert) Montgomery of Cuyahoga Falls and Nicole (John) Filing of Stow; grandchildren, Raeanne, Carson, Collin, and Gavin Montgomery; sister, Joan (Steve) Krieger of Cuyahoga Falls; brothers, Dan (Linda) Paulus of Macedonia, Charles (Nancy) Paulus of Louisville, KY, Jerry Paulus of Madison, OH and Ken (Kim) Paulus of Florence, SC; sister-in-law, Ardith Paulus; many nieces and nephews. A special thanks to the Gardens of Cuyahoga Falls and the Gardens of Western Reserve Hospice for their care. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place at Standing Rock Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 70 W. Streetsboro, Suite 201, Hudson, OH 44236. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date with a memorial mass at St. Eugene Church.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 5, 2020