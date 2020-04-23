|
Diane Clifford Fisher, 80, of Boca Raton, Fla., passed away on April 17, 2020 after a short illness. Born March 18, 1940 to John and Margaret Clifford in Detroit, Michigan, Diane grew up in Grosse Point Farms, MI where she attended Sacred Heart Catholic School and graduated from Grosse Point High School. Growing up, Diane enjoyed figure skating as well as snow and water skiing. Her love of snow skiing put her in the position to meet her first husband, Ronald Fisher.Diane loved to ski and play golf and enjoyed many years skiing at Holimont Ski Club and golfing at Fairlawn Country Club and Royal Palm Country Club. Diane loved spending time with her family and traveling around the world. She was kind, gracious, giving, humble and loved by all who knew her. Diane also enjoyed, reading, watching movies, skeet shooting and boating. She was blessed to spend many years with her adoring husband, Walter. Diane and her late husband, Ronald were the co-founders of the Fisher Institute for Professional Selling at the University of Akron in 1992. She later served on the College of Business Administration Fisher Institute Advisory Board (1998-2015), as well as served on the University of Akron Foundation Board of Directors beginning in 1998. In 2000, Diane was appointed and served on The University of Akron Board of Trustees and served on many committees while she served on the board. Diane will be dearly missed by her adoring husband, Walter Babiak; and her four loving daughters, Charlotte (David) Waddell, Cheryl (Domenico) Ranieri, Christina Becker and Candy (Russell) Howard. In addition she is survived by her younger brother, John Murray Clifford; along with Walter's children, Nicole (Marc) Mucklow and Joseph (Miho) Babiak. She will be sorely missed by her grandchildren, Allyson and Reagan Waddell, Domenico, Michael, Marisa and Diana Ranieri, Grant, Bryce, and Chase Becker, Garrett, Cole and Cade Howard, Alyssa, Jack and Nick Mucklow. Preceded in death by first husband, Ronald Fisher. Due to the Covid-19 virus, the celebration of Diane's life will be some time in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations in Diane's memory may be sent to The University of Akron, Department of Development, Akron, Ohio 44325-2603 for the Ronald R. and Diane C. Fisher Scholarship for Professional Sales or made online at http://uakron.edu/giving, or to .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 23, 2020