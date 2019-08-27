|
Diane E. Adkins Diane E. Adkins, 63, passed away August 24, 2019 after a long battle with breast cancer. She was born in Akron, Ohio on March 1, 1956 and lived in Cuyahoga Falls for 40 years. She graduated from Our Lady of the Elms High School and the University of Akron. Preceded in death by her father, Victor Herbert, she is survived by her mother, Shirley Herbert of Cuyahoga Falls; her companion, Cletis E. Adkins, Jr.; her three daughters, Brooke Ballard of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Laura Ballard and Kelli Ballard of Cuyahoga Falls; also surviving are her sisters, Eileen Herbert (Nel) of Stow, Ohio, Sheila Whited (Jeff) of Richfield, Ohio; and her brother, Paul Herbert (Pam) of Fairfax, Virginia. She will be greatly missed by her two adored granddaughters, Abigail and Ava Boothe as well as her former husband, Stephen M. Ballard and his son, Stephen R. Ballard. Diane was a gentle and loving person to all who knew her and was devoted in her faith of the Lord. She enjoyed working in the medical field and loved her co-workers dearly. Per her wishes cremation has taken place. Calling hours will be Friday, August 30th, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Ciriello and Carr Funeral Home at 810 Portage Trail in Cuyahoga Falls. Starting at 6 p.m. there will be a time of remembering Diane through stories. Many thanks to Summa Hospice. In lieu of flowers you may send donations to Summa Hospice at 444 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44310.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019