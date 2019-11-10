|
Diane L. Debevec, age 81, departed this life on November 6, 2019, after several years of declining health. Born on July 15, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Kathryn Vogelsong. Diane was a graduate of Kenmore High School and was employed for many years as a library aide for Copley-Fairlawn City Schools. She leaves to cherish her memory: Husband of 63 years, Lewis; daughters, Cynthia Cavanaugh (James) and Amanda Merkle (Stephen); grandchildren, Madeleine and Andrew Cavanaugh, and Faith, Evan and Logan Merkle. She was preceded in death by brother, Russel "Buzz" Vogelsong, and is survivied by brother, Norman "Bo" Vogelsong. The family wishes to thank the Village of St. Edward-Wadsworth ad Harbor Light Hospice for their care. In Keeping with Diane's wishes, there were no calling hours. A private interment was held for the family. Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 10, 2019