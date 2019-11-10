Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 334-1501
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Debevec
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane L. Debevec


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane L. Debevec Obituary
Diane L. Debevec, age 81, departed this life on November 6, 2019, after several years of declining health. Born on July 15, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Kathryn Vogelsong. Diane was a graduate of Kenmore High School and was employed for many years as a library aide for Copley-Fairlawn City Schools. She leaves to cherish her memory: Husband of 63 years, Lewis; daughters, Cynthia Cavanaugh (James) and Amanda Merkle (Stephen); grandchildren, Madeleine and Andrew Cavanaugh, and Faith, Evan and Logan Merkle. She was preceded in death by brother, Russel "Buzz" Vogelsong, and is survivied by brother, Norman "Bo" Vogelsong. The family wishes to thank the Village of St. Edward-Wadsworth ad Harbor Light Hospice for their care. In Keeping with Diane's wishes, there were no calling hours. A private interment was held for the family. Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -