Diane Louise Kidd
) Kidd Diane L. Kidd, 77, of Deersville Ohio, passed away on June 13, 2020. Diane was a 1960 graduate of Lake High School and was the devoted wife for 59 years to Arthur W. Kidd who preceded her in death on May 11, 2020. Diane enjoyed reading and crafting and especially loved spending as much time as possible with her daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many longtime friends. Diane was born to Robert G. Campion and Nancy J. (Offutt) Campion in Cleveland, Ohio and was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur; her parents; sister, Nancy (Campion) O'Neill; son, William Kidd; daughter, Terri (Kidd) Worley; and her grandson, Kyle Worley. Diane is survived by four daughters, Diana Lucas, Patricia Thomas, Cynthia Blevins and Candice Allen, along with 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. The family will be gathering in a small private setting at a later date.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.
