RITTMAN -- Diane Lynn Drayer, 61, of Rittman passed away January 22, 2020. Diane was born April 20, 1958 in Wadsworth, Ohio to the late John and Helen (Berlin) Blankenship. Diane enjoyed gardening, cooking out and shooting pool. She loved fishing, canning and spending time with her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her sister, Sue and grandmother, Grace Berlin. Diane is survived by the love of her life and companion of 15 years, Doug Hill; sons, Gregory Drayer and Jimmy (Amber) Drayer; brothers, Chuck, Mark "Bugs" and Bill Blankenship. There are 6 grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her best friend, Louann "Skip". Family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Thursday, January 30th at the Hilliard Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth, Ohio. Family request memorial contributions be made to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation. Hilliard Rospert 330-334-1501 wwwHilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 28, 2020