Diane Margaret Renzi of Copley, OH passed away on September 5, 2020 at the age of 60. She was born on January 22, 1960 in Dover, OH. She is survived by her loving husband, Jim of 32 years; her parents, Donald and Elaine Pietro; brother, Byron (Nancy) Pietro and nephew, Thomas (Maggie) Pietro. Diane retired from Nationwide Insurance Co. after 39 years of service. She enjoyed traveling and going on cruises, bike riding and hiking in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park and Summit County Metro Parks. She also enjoyed golfing and spending time with her many friends at Silver Lake Country Club. Private graveside services will be held at a later date at Saint Joseph Calvary Cemetery in Dover, Ohio. To share a Memory or Send a Condolence, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com
