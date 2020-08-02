) Diane Lamusga Lemaster Pavkov, age 68, of Tallmadge passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020. She was born in Akron on September 21, 1951 to Harry and Claretta Host Lamusga. Diane was preceded in death by her father, sister, Amy Lamusga, and husband, John Pavkov. She will be dearly missed by her daughters, Candra (Matthew) Morrison and Charlee LeMaster; step-children, Rocky Pavkov and Keri Pavkov and their families; siblings, Doug (Mary Jean) Lamusga, Marcia (Tom) Marshall, Joe (Betty) Lamusga, Elaine (Eric) Hodges, Lori (Brendan) Hodges, Jay Lamusga; many nieces, nephews and friends. Diane was a positive person, and greatly enjoyed reading, singing, dancing, and spending time with her family. She always found the bright spots in life, and her family will miss the sunshine she brought to theirs. Per Diane's wishes, cremation will take place, and a celebration of her life will take place on Thursday, August 6, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. A Mass in Diane's honor will also be held at Sts. Peter and Paul Church in Doylestown on August 13 at 8:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Diane's name to a local addiction treatment center of your choice. To leave a message for Diane's family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
.