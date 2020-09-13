) In Loving Memory One year ago, we lost our beautiful Diane. The silence she left behind is one that cannot be mourned easily because she offered sunshine and sweetness to the lives of those who knew and loved her. Always caring, and silly, she offered little songs and constant entertainment with her charming sense of humor and endless smiles. Her devotion to her family shone through in the way she always tried to remain as close as she could, despite the miles that separated them. Diane was also a great listener. There was never a problem too small to help with, everything was important in her eyes. Diane was also the most loving mother any child could ask for. She gave life to a son and daughter, who remain forever blessed to have had her as their own. Despite the passing of a year, it still does not seem real that we will never see her beautiful smile again. Diane loved being herself. She loved being creative and making beautiful things to share. She loved animals and birds. She loved to sing and garden. She loved a challenge and always led by example. She loved her faith and the strength it gave her. She loved being a daughter to Arthur and Betty, and a sister to Thomas and Deborah. She loved being a wife. She loved being a mother to Garland and Charlotte. She loved being a mother-in-law to Alan. She loved being an aunt to Maria, Keith, Jon and Jessica and great aunt to their children. Diane loved the gift of life and her gifts to us cannot be replaced. Born on Friday, February 13th of 1948, she was with us for 71 years before she passed, also on Friday the 13th in September of 2019. Despite her efforts, she succumbed to heart failure. Her strength during these times of hardship was amazing and we could only wish to follow her example. For many years, but especially during her last days, Diane requested that her family not have a funeral for her. She didn't want a somber gathering and she did not want to be seen. She wanted to be remembered as the lively and fun person that she was. To her son and daughter, her death has been devastating, changing so many aspects of their lives. What we miss most is our companion and friend. We are left broken-hearted. It is for this reason that no obituary was written. Some things are just too difficult to do. These sterile summaries of life are always there, printed every day, but someone has to write them. They do not magically appear. Diane would have wanted more and she deserves it. One year after a life lost and the wound is still as fresh. Farewell, our beloved. Until we meet again. If family and friends would like to honor her memory with a donation in her name to St. Jude's hospital for children, Diane's own children would be very grateful.







