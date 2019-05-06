Home

Prentice Funeral Home
1154 Kenmore Blvd.
Akron, OH 44314
(330) 753-7721
Diane S. Baker


1945 - 2019
Diane S. Baker Obituary
Diane S. Baker

Diane S. Baker, 74, of O'Fallon, Illinois passed away on April 27, 2019. Diane worked as a registered nurse for Gateway Medical Center.

Diane was preceded by her husband, Donald R. Baker; son, Donnie Baker; parents, Lester and Agnes Butler; brothers, Timothy Butler and Dale Butler and sister, Betty Krosnick. She is survived by daughters, Darla (Ronald) Baker Girod, Stephanie Baker and Cathy Lantz; six grandchildren, one great-granddaughter; sister, Leslie Eglin; brother, David Butler, and brother-in-law, Harold (Karen) Baker.

Friends may visit at the Prentice Funeral Home, 1154 Kenmore Blvd. on Tuesday, from 11 to 12, followed by interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Funeral services were held in Belleville, lll.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 6, 2019
