Diane (Mudrich) Van Atta passed peacefully on March 23rd, 2019.



Born December 8th, 1947 in Gary, Indiana to Daniel Mudrich, Sr. and Helen (Brancyk) Mudrich, she graduated from Lew Wallace High School in 1964 and loved home economics, especially sewing. Having a meticulous eye for detail and organization, she became a legal secretary and very skilled at shorthand and typing. These skills and work earned her first and favorite car, a white 1965 T-Bird.



In 1969, she married her soul mate, Kurt Van Atta. Like many things Diane did in life, the ceremony was without fanfare but sparked a marriage rooted in love and daily gratitude that lasted for 50 years. They had only one daughter, Michelle Rae (Vincent) Sanfilippo.



Diane was a devoted homemaker and mother who shined at her duties. For 10 years, she co-lead Girl Scout Troop 296, and spent uncountable hours at ice rinks and softball fields. Her sewing skills manifested in multiple Halloween and figure skating costumes, even once appearing in shirts worn by The Four Tops on an episode of The Love Boat. Strongly devoted to family, she was a full time sitter to her grandchildren, Jacquelyn and Brady Keller while working full time (Norton/Kaufmann/ Macy's) for many years. Always keeping a meticulous house or doing something for family, she rarely took time for herself.



Diane made an impact on more lives and in more ways than she will ever know. She leaves behind a loving husband, daughter, son-in-law, grandkids, siblings: Daniel (Kazuko) Mudrich, Jr (AZ) Eileen Knipp (TN), and Thomas Mudrich (IN), and many nieces, nephews and friends. At her request, there will be no calling hours. Private funeral services are being held at Western Reserve National Cemetery. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary