Diane M. VanOss, 77, of Toronto, OH, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 in the Trinity Med. Center West in Steubenville, OH. Diane was born June 6, 1942 in Maynard, OH, daughter of the late John and Louise Thomas Shinkrow. She worked as a former title clerk for the Thomas Chrysler-Plymouth dealership in Cuyahoga Falls, OH and as an administrative assistant at Stow Glenn Retirement Village in Stow, OH. In addition to her parents; Diane was preceded in death by her great-grandson, Robert. Diane leaves behind her son, Mark (Jan) Householder of Wadsworth, OH; her two daughters, Robyn (George) Timcho of Toronto and Kelly (Mike Yensen) Chancey of Akron, OH; her sister, Norma (Ray) Bellinger of Stow, OH; her three grandchildren, Michelle (Ted) Davis, Michael (Vonna) Timcho and A.J. Timcho and three great-grandchildren with a fourth due in July. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 21 from 2 to 4 p.m. at The Giving Doll Headquarters, 2561 Wadsworth Rd., Norton, OH 44203. Arrangements are in the care of the J.E. Foster Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Toronto, OH. www.jefosterfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 15, 2020