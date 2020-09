) Diann L. Robinson (Angerstien), 55, of Akron passed away 9/13/20 at home. She was born 7/10/65 in Akron, the daughter of Leon and Erma (Mc Cauley) Angerstien. On 11/7/ 98, she married Joseph E. Robinson Sr. together they shared 21 years of marriage. She graduated from Springfield High School in 1983. Her proudest accomplishments were her husband, children, and grandchildren. Preceded in death by Dad, Leon G. Angerstien Sr.; mom, Erma L. Angerstien; brother, Leon G. Angerstien Jr.; sister, Peggy S. Snyder. Survived by husband, Joseph E. Robinson; son, Matthew L. (Ashley) Angerstien; son, Joseph E. Robinson Jr.; daughter, Melissa K. (D.J.) Robinson; son, Thadeous (Melissa) D. Robinson; grandchildren, Madison, Jamie, Tyler, Zach, Cole, and Gracelynn. Arrangements entrusted to Adams-Mason. 330-535-9186







