Dianna Lynn Meals
1944 - 2020
Dianna Lynn Meals passed away peacefully September 10, 2020 with her family holding her hand and sharing with her what a loving mom, wife, and friend she has been. After losing two children, and despite carrying an unimaginable amount of pain and sadness, she persisted. Lynn has been described as a remarkable woman with strength for all things. She was generous, funny and caring although she was not one to hold her tongue. Lynn also had a special place in her heart for all animals, big and small. Lynn was born February 23, 1944 in Warren, Ohio to Donna Morton and Albert Griffith; however, she was raised by her mother and Elmer Groghan, who was her dad. She spent most of her early days in Stow, graduating in 1962 from Stow High School. While Lynn was staying with her Aunt JoAnn in West Virginia, she met Donald Meals. When she returned to Stow, he followed. Don and Lynn recently celebrated 56 years of marriage. After rearing her children, she spent two decades operating the family business, Mr. Bulky's Foods, with her husband. Lynn passed away from complications of Multiple Sclerosis and a broken heart. She was preceded in death by her parents, Donna and Elmer Groghan; her sons, David and Douglas, and brother, Ronald Groghan. She is survived by her husband, Donald; daughter, Kimberly (Janice); grandsons, Daniel (Krysten) and Kyle (Mary Ann and Sabastian); daughters-in-law, Julie and Lana; brother, Dale (LoAnn); several nieces and nephews, and her lifelong friend, Linda Wetmore. The family is grateful for the tremendous and compassionate care provided to Lynn (and Don) at Maplewood/Cuyahoga Falls. As Lynn didn't like to be the focus of attention, at her request services will be graveside only. Stow Cemetery, September 15, 2020 at 1 p.m. All are welcome, please wear a mask. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Stow Cemetery
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
September 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
