Houston WADSWORTH -- Dianne Carol King Houston, 81, of Wadsworth, Ohio, passed away October 8 after a long battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Willard D. Houston; her children, W. Dale (Xueying) Houston, NainsÃ Houston, and Julie Houston; her sister, Jean King (Robert) Dillon; her granddaughter, Kara Houston, and grandson, Jianmin (Abigail) Pei; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Bessie (Reppert) King; her brothers, William (Shirley) King and Robert (Joyce) King; and her niece, Brandi Dillon. A private service will take place at Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, with internment at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Akron. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
or Trinity United Church of Christ in Wadsworth. Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.Hil;liardRospert.com