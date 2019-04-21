Dianne Grant (Garner)



Dianne Grant, age 73 of Suffield Twp., Ohio, died on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Akron General Medical Center.



She was born on April 13, 1946 in St. Paul, Minn., the daughter of the late Clifford Berdit and Mary Ann (nee Rutkowski) Garner, but lived most of her life here in the Akron area.



Dianne was a homemaker who loved to play bingo, garden, the outdoors, fish, play cards, and ride on the motorcycle with her husband, John. She loved to entertain friends and family with backyard parties.



Dianne worked very hard and had several jobs that had interested her.



Dianne's greatest interest and joy was spending time with her family. Everyone that knew Dianne will miss her beautiful smile.



Survivors include her loving husband, John Donald Grant, whom she married on October 24, 1964; her two children, Camille Grant and Bruce (Amy) Grant; her two grandchildren, Brodie and Dane Grant. She has several siblings also surviving, Richard "Dick" Garner, Joan "Joanie" Otto, Gerald "Jerry" (Mary) Garner, Thomas



"Tommy" (Judy) Garner, Constance "Connie" (Gary) Edgett, and Mary (Richard) Dessel; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and her cat, Snoop.



Other than her parents, Dianne was preceded in death by her sister,



Carole Basch.



A Celebration of Life will take place at 6 p.m., Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, where Gary Smith, Certified Celebrant, will celebrate Dianne's life.



Family and friends may gather at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4 p.m. until the time of the service.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 21, 2019