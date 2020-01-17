Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:30 AM
Silver Springs Cemetery
5080 Stow Rd
Stow, OH
Dianne J. Toke AKRON -- Dianne J. Toke, 73, passed away January 12, 2020. She was born in Cleveland to the late Stanley and Joan Olhava and resided in Akron. Dianne worked for Rubatex Plastics and loved spending time with her family and cats. Preceded in death by her husband, John Paul Toke III, she is survived by her daughters, Maria (Richard), Rhonda and Rebecca (Danny); sons, John (Holly) and Joe (Kimberly); 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Guests are welcome to visit with the family on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. A graveside service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Silver Springs Cemetery, 5080 Stow Rd., Stow, OH 44224. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 17, 2020
