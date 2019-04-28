Dianne Lynn Cook



Dianne Lynn Cook went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Rita and William Morris; brothers, Jim and Bill Morris; sister, Dawnita Clase, and the love of her life, husband, Jerry Cook. Survived by her son, Eric Golden (children, Brett and Destiny Golden); daughters, Monica Imhoff (Ryan and children, Alexis, Jacob and Camryn Imhoff) Dawnita Bills (Jonathan and child Gabriella Bills), Paula Kinsey (Dan and children, Madison and Mason Smith); nieces, nephews and many friends who became family.



Those who had the pleasure of befriending Dianne know that she was an angel on Earth. She would give you her last dollar, provide a shoulder to cry on, or just make you laugh until your sides hurt. She was one of a kind and her witty charismatic spirit will be missed.



There will not be calling hours or a service. Dianne asks that you gather with loved ones, enjoy a glass of wine, listen to Bob Seger and share stories that make you laugh. Until we meet again Momma, enjoy your pain free eternity, give everyone in Heaven our love and remember to watch over all of us.