Dianne M. Heinz
1939 - 2020
) Dianne M. (Dilger) Heinz, 80, of Canal Fulton, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020 surrounded by her kids and best friend of 55 years, Douglas Anderson. She was born October 24, 1939 to the late Duane Dilger and Kathleen Ann (Gruss). She is survived by her son, D. Scott Heinz and daughter, Renee B. Heinz-Dillon (Wayne); many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by grandchildren, Nevada Sage and Anthony Duane; sisters, Virginia Garbincus and Kathleen Ann Rhamy. Cremation will take place and a celebration of life will take place at a later date. For complete obituary please visit www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 19, 2020.
