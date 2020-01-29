|
|
My beloved husband, Dick H. Tweedy, passed into his heavenly home on January 24, 2020. He was a wonderful husband and father! He loved his cars, football and basketball, and serving as an usher at His Ministry Church. Dick retired as a computer operator from Ford Motor Co., Bedford after 37 years of service. He was preceded in death by his mother, father, sister and daughter, Jennifer Tweedy. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Patty and daughter, Beth Ann Tweedy. Thank you so much to Crossroads Hospice, a wonderful blessing. Friends are invited to Redmon Funeral Home for visitation Thursday, 4 to 7 PM. Pastor Jim Atkins will conduct service Friday 2 PM at His Ministry Church, 3051 State Route 82, Aurora 44202, and where friends may call from 1 PM until service time. Private interment Saturday at Crown Hill Burial Park. Memorials may be made to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Dr., Ste. E, Green 44685, Empowering People, 780 Dunbar Rd., Tallmadge 44278, the , 70 W. Streetsboro St., Hudson 44236 or to the donor's favorite charity. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 29, 2020