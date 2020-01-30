|
|
My beloved husband, Dick H. Tweedy, passed into his heavenly home on January 24, 2020. Friends are invited to Redmon Funeral Home for visitation Thursday, 4 to 7 p.m. Pastor Jim Atkins will conduct service Friday, 2 p.m. at His Ministry Church, 3051 State Route 82, Aurora 44202, and where friends may call from 1 p.m. until service time. Private interment Saturday at Crown Hill Burial Park. Memorials may be made to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Dr., Ste. E, Green 44685; Empowering People, 780 Dunbar Rd., Tallmadge 44278; the , 70 W. Streetsboro St., Hudson 44236 or to the donor's favorite charity. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 30, 2020