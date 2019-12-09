Home

Hecker Funeral Home
13151 Cleveland Ave NW
Uniontown, OH 44685
330-699-2600
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hecker Funeral Home
13151 Cleveland Ave NW
Uniontown, OH 44685
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
6:00 PM
Hecker Funeral Home
13151 Cleveland Ave NW
Uniontown, OH 44685
View Map
Dina Rachel McMullen


1961 - 2019
Dina Rachel McMullen Obituary
Dina Rachel McMullen, 58, passed away December 6, 2019, at her home in Akron. She was born December 3, 1961 in Akron, Ohio to Betty (Lafoe) Martin and the late Zolton S. Martin, Jr. In addition to her father; she was preceded in death by her brothers, Michael, Kenneth, and Steve, and aunt, Rose Kovacs. Along with her goodbyes, Dina leaves warm memories to those who survive; mother, Betty J. Martin; children, Tanya L. McMullen, Robert B. McMullen, David J. Tierney, and Danielle R. Tierney; grandchildren, Brandon, Jillian, Mason, Jace, and Kristina; and sister, Glenda Spitaleri. Dina was always willing to lend a helping hand. She had a big heart, caring for and treating people in a way that ensured their happiness. She had an infectiously loud laugh that inspired many to laugh along with her. Her family was first and foremost in her life and she was an amazing mom, grandma, daughter, and sister. The family warmly welcomes guests for visitation, Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 4:00 p.m., until the time of service, beginning at 6:00 p.m., Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, 13151 Cleveland Avenue, NW, Uniontown. Pastor Kim Lawrence will be officiating. The family extends a very heartfelt thank you to Tara Falcone, who unselfishly gave her love, care, and support to Dina and her family during this time of need. Those wishing to reminisce, share their prayers or condolences, please visit: heckerpatronfuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 9, 2019
