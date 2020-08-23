Dion A. Cherry (Browder) Dion A. Cherry (Browder) passed away on August 13, 2020. She was born on October 3, 1962, in Akron, Ohio to Barbara J. Campbell (Vandergriff) and Eugene Cherry Sr. She was a life long resident of Akron. She attended Akron Public Schools and graduated in 1981, from Central-Hower High School. She worked for the City of Akron as a 911 Dispatcher for nearly 30 years. Dion was preceded in death by her great-nephew, Bryson Harris; husband, Maurice Browder; mother, Barbara J. Vandergriff. She is survived by her children, Kandice Lacy, Ashleigh (William) Bearshak, and Jaedin Browder; grandchildren, Aeron Jenkins, Julian and Ava Bearshak; father, Eugene Cherry Sr.; siblings, Tracie (Jerry) Respress, Eugene (Kim) Cherry Jr., Tnetta (Gary) Shadie and Bree Cherry; nieces and nephews, Janae, Alexia and Jordan Respress, Jazmine Cherry, Xavier Love, Kendall, and Kamryn Shadie. She also leaves to cherish her memory a host of family and friends. Service will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at STEWART & CALHOUN FUNERAL HOME, 529 W. Thornton St., Akron, OH 44307. Visitation will begin promptly at 12:00 Noon, with the service to follow at 1:00 p.m. Interment at Mt. Peace Cemetery. Due to COVID 19, masks will be required, and the service will be limited to 50 people. The family kindly requests that you wear any shade of blue as that was Dion's favorite color. The family wishes to thank the staff at the Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center in Copley, Ohio, the Lori's, Jennifer (her aide), and the staff at Timberland Ridge Skilled Nursing and Rehab. Condolences may be sent to 1215 Oak Tree Road, Akron, Ohio 44320. Please see the website for live streaming of the service. www.calhounfuneral.com