) Dixie Lee Woodward was born July 30, 1938 in Zanesville, Ohio to the late Reed and Isabelle Mitchell, on her sister's 5th birthday. Dixie passed away in her sleep on June 6, 2020 after a brief illness. Besides her parents, Dixie was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas R. Woodward Jr.; first child, Erin; brother, Junior Mitchell; and great granddaughter, Angel Wells. She is survived by her son, Thomas (Patti Smith) Woodward III; daughter, Anne (Steve Simon) Woodward; Michael McCahan; grandchildren, Christie (Tony) Grant, Rory (Blythe) McCahan, Joseph (Shannon Minando) Woodward, Erin (Lucas) Wells; great grandchildren Marisa, Anthony, Michael, Nicolette, Mark, Shannan, Lucas, Scarlett, Asher and Oakley; sister, Marilyn Roberts; many nieces and nephews; dear friends, Pat, Sandy and Kenna; as well as the ladies from H&R Block from where she retired. A private family memorial mass has taken place. Memorial contributions can be made in Dixie's name to the American Lung Association, 5755 Granger Road, STE 905, Independence, Ohio 44131. Please keep the entire Woodward family in your thoughts during this difficult time by sharing a message or memory on our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.