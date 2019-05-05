Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Memorial service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Dixie Lee Santee Obituary
Dixie Lee

Santee

Dixie Lee Santee, 65, of Akron, Ohio, fell asleep peacefully with her family by her side on April 18, 2019. Dixie was a loving companion, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She was a friend to everyone who knew her.

Dixie was preceded in death by her mom, Winifred Westfall, and dad, Pete Joseph Santee. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her longtime soul mate, companion, friend, and caregiver, George "Wally" Hammett; daughters, Juanita Santee, Rita Santee, and "adopted" daughter, Larenda Turner; grandchildren, Sierah S. Kaalima, LaPriqe L. Stembridge, Melvin E. Santee, Laylia M. Santee, Mita L. Santee, Nita L. Santee, and her great-grandbaby girl to come; siblings, Pete Santee, Charlene Starks, Diane Moore, all of Akron, Ohio, and Teresia Santee of California.

A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 11 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. Pastor Charles Tyler officiating. Condolences may be sent to 950 E. Archwood Ave., Akron, OH 44306.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 5, 2019
