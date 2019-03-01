Home

Dolen Guy Rexrode

Dolen Guy Rexrode, 83, of Sugar Grove, W. Va., passed away at his home on Tuesday, February 26, 2019.

He was born August 7, 1935 at Moyers, W. Va. and was the son of the late Minor Clay Rexrode and Attie Beulah Propst Rexrode.

He worked as a bricklayer, was a member of Bricklayers Local #7 Union in Akron, Ohio and a member of St. John Lutheran Church.

On March 14, 1956 he married Wanda Delores Raines Rexrode, who preceded him in death on April 5, 2013.

Surviving are two daughters, Bonetta Rexrode of Englewood, Fla., Kendra Rexrode Shriver of Akron, Ohio; two sons, Michael Rexrode (wife, Robin) of Circleville, W. Va., and Sheldon Rexrode (wife, Christine) of Akron, Ohio; and sister, Alma Harper (husband, Paul) of Fishersville, Va.; nine grandchildren, one of whom he raised, Kaila Hoover, Mattie and Kody Shriver, Sara, Cora and Sy Rexrode, Kristy, Angelica and Tiffany Rexrode; and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by four brothers, Dona, Welton, Vernon and Roscoe Rexrode; two sisters, Agnes Hanger and Ardena Ellison and one grandson, Zachary Rexrode.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, February 28, 2019 at the Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W. Va. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 1 at St. John Lutheran Church at Moyers, with Pastors Jason and Jess Felici officiating. Interment will be at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Franklin.

Memorials may be made to .

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.kimblefuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 1, 2019
