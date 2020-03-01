Home

) Dolly Labriola Murphy, 84, passed away on February 27, 2020. She was born in Freeman, WV on August 9, 1935 to the late Joseph and Verna Forlines. Dolly will be remembered for having a kind heart, a sweet smile and for all the delicious meals she prepared. No one ever left her home hungry. Dolly was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Murphy. She leaves behind her children, Rose (Mike) Kobyluck, Tina Labriola, Richard (Fran) Labriola, Valerie Luft, Vincent Labriola and Gerald (Diana) Labriola; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Larry (Beverly) Schelcher; sister, Barbara Cordier; and many other beloved family members and friends. A memorial gathering will be held at Todaro's Party Center, 1820 Akron Peninsula Rd., Akron, OH 44313 on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 12-4 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Copley Fire Department and EMS or One of A Kind Pets, in memory of Dolly. Condolences and memories can be shared with the Murphy/Labriola family at the funeral home website. Bacher-Norton (330) 825-3633
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 1, 2020
