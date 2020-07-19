) Dolly "Nancy" Nancaline Orban (Strobel) went to be with the Lord on July 4, 2020. She has been reunited with her lifetime love, Vincent S. Orban. Nancy was born March 19, 1931 in Bellaire, Ohio, the daughter of the late Theodore and Dorothy Strobel. Nancy was a RN, ET and a former employee of Barberton Citizen's Hospital (Suma Barberton). Nancy continued to give back to the medical community and volunteered her time after retirement. She enjoyed music and all things in the color of pink. She will be forever remembered by her friends and family. Holding fond memories of Nancy are her daughters and their spouses, Cynthia and Richard Remley of Colorado Springs, CO and Vicki Kuhns of Atwater, OH; brother, Charles Strobel of Chicago, IL, and sisters and brothers of the late Vincent S. Orban. In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place and no public services are planned at this time. She will be laid to rest with her late husband, Vincent S. Orban at the Ohio Western Reserve Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio. Condolences and special memories may be shared online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com
