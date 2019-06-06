Dolores A.



Richards



Dolores Ann Richards (née Morgan) passed away peacefully on June 4, 2019 at the age of 86. Born in Akron to William and Helen Morgan, she lived most of her life in Kenmore raising her children and then working with the Ohio Bureau of Employment Services for 15 years. In retirement, Dolores and her husband of nearly 63 years moved to Barberton, enjoying their time at the Marblehead light house and as snowbirds in North Myrtle Beach.



Dolores leaves behind her husband, Don Richards and three children, Don Richards (Cindy), Doug Richards (Shawn) and Debbie Kimson (Steve); three grandchildren she adored: Mike Richards (Emma), Stephanie Kimson (Sebastian) and Raquel Wise (Ryan); and a great granddaughter, Zoë Arango, who brought her much joy.



She also leaves behind a loving brother, Bill Morgan, his wife Eileen and their daughters, Deanna and Jennifer, who were like grandchildren, as well as a brother in-law, Joseph Sukie.



A special thanks to Dolores's niece, Theresa, for making everything "just perfect" at the family's weekly dinner at the Moose. The family would also like to thank the Acute Palliative Care and Hospice unit at Summa City Hospital for their wonderful care and thoughtfulness.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church.



The family will greet friends at Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home at 788 Kenmore Blvd., Akron, OH 44314 on Thursday, June 6, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. A Parastas Service will follow at 7:00 p.m.



There will be a Liturgy of Christian Burial at St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church at 1051 Robinson Ave., Barberton, OH 44203, on Friday, June 7, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., where friends may call one hour prior to service.



Dolores will be interred at the Western Reserve National Cemetery at a later time. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Richards family. Messages and memories of Dolores can be shared at schluppucakfh.com. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 6, 2019