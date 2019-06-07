Home

Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
788 Kenmore Boulevard
Akron, OH 44314
(330) 745-3131
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
788 Kenmore Boulevard
Akron, OH 44314
Service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
788 Kenmore Boulevard
Akron, OH 44314
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church
1051 Robinson Ave.
Barberton, OH
Liturgy
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church
1051 Robinson Ave.
Barberton, OH
Dolores Ann (Morgan) Richards

Dolores Ann (Morgan) Richards Obituary
Dolores A.

Richards

Dolores Ann Richards (née Morgan) passed away peacefully on June 4, 2019 at the age of 86.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church.

The family will greet friends at Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home at 788 Kenmore Blvd., Akron, OH 44314 on Thursday, June 6, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. A Parastas Service will follow at 7:00 p.m.

There will be a Liturgy of Christian Burial at St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church at 1051 Robinson Ave., Barberton, OH 44203, on Friday, June 7, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., where friends may call one hour prior to service.

Dolores will be interred at the Western Reserve National Cemetery at a later time. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Richards family. Messages and memories of Dolores can be shared at schluppucakfh.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 7, 2019
