Dolores E.



Patterson



Together Again



Dolores E. Patterson, 83, of Stow and formerly of the North Hill area, passed away peacefully at home on April 28, 2019.



Dolores was born in Akron, Ohio, daughter of the late Burdette and Sarah Holl. She was a graduate of Green High School and went to work at the Hardware Supply in Akron, where she met the love of her life, Robert and they were married in July 30, 1955. She was a loving and devoted mother, having served as past Akron Council of PTAs President. Each year she looked forward to receiving her first Christmas card from the Superintendent of the Akron Public Schools.



She was a long-time member of Redeemer North Hill United Methodist Church, having served in various capacities. Dolores was a dedicated Cleveland Indians fan and never missed a game if she could help it. A true joy for her was taking trips to Jacobs Field to watch the games with her family. She excelled at needlepoint, knitting and crocheting, and she was a voracious reader. Dolores loved her family and her pets, and she will be dearly missed by all.



Dolores was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Patterson; daughter, Diane Patterson; sister, Charlotte Patterson and brother, Robert Holl.



She is survived by her children, Dale Patterson and Janet Patterson; sister, Ruth Schaber, and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.



Family and friends will be received for visitation on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, where the funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. She will be laid to rest at Chestnut Hill Burial Park.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the at https://alz.org



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the at https://alz.org