Dolores E.



Patterson



Together Again



Dolores E. Patterson, 83, of Stow and formerly of the North Hill area, passed away peacefully at home on April 28, 2019.



Dolores was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Patterson; daughter, Diane Patterson; sister, Charlotte Patterson and brother, Robert Holl. She is survived by her children, Dale Patterson and Janet Patterson; sister, Ruth Schaber, and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.



Family and friends will be received for visitation on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, where the funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. She will be laid to rest at Chestnut Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the at https://alz.org.