Dolores E. Van Pelt Obituary
Dolores E.

Van Pelt

Dolores E. Van Pelt, 84, passed away June 20, 2019. She was originally from Saint Clairsville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Earl and Malinda Merryman.

She retired from General Tire in 1984 after many years service. She was also a member of Brown Street Church of Christ. Dolores will always be remembered as devoted and thoughtful wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a small person with a big heart, who put others before herself.

She is survived by her loving husband of almost 64 years Harry A. Van Pelt; sons, Mark (Pat) Van Pelt, and James (Josephine) Van Pelt; grandsons, Mark and David; and her great grandchildren, Scott and Jennifer.

Per her wishes cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Hom,e (330) 535-9186
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 23, 2019
