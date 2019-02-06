Dolores Evans (Nolan)



Dolores Evans, 88, of Flemington, passed away Thursday, January 31, 2019, at Fairmont Healthcare. She was born in Clarksburg on February 5, 1930, a daughter of the late James Wilson Nolan and Irene (Wright) Nolan, and the step-daughter of the late Violet Vivian Nolan, who raised her.



She was also preceded in death by her husband, Gaylord W. Evans.



She is survived by two daughters, Vivian Loudermilk and her husband Clayton; Flemington, and Lisa D. Danielson, Tampa, Florida; 12 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren. A sister, Ellen LaVaughn Foster, Florida; a brother, Carl William Nolan, Virginia Beach, Va.; and many nieces and nephews complete her family.



In addition to her husband and parents, Dolores was preceded in death by a daughter, Victoria Evans; two sons, James Evans and Kevin Evans; and two brothers, James W. Nolan, II, and Guy W. Nolan.



Dolores retired as the floor supervisor of Red Lobster in Akron, Ohio. She had also been a bus driver at Liberty High School in Harrison County and a nurse's aide.



She loved to sing and was very active in her church in Zephyrhills, Fla. She really enjoyed participating in the musicals they had at her trailer park in Florida. She will be sorely missed.



Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, where services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, February 7, 2019. Interment will follow in Stonewall Park Cemetery. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary