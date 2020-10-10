Dolores Igleheart, 82, of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away on October 8, 2020 surrounded by her family. Dolores was born on July 21, 1938 in Braddock, Pennsylvania to John and Catherine McMuldren. She married her high school sweetheart, Henry P. Igleheart, Jr.in 1958, and together they shared 62 years of marriage. Dolores was devout in her Catholic faith, often volunteering over the years in the Youth Ministry and Altar and Rosary Society. She spent most of her years in Cuyahoga Falls raising a large and loving family, with whom she loved and sacrificed unselfishly. She loved her family and her legacy and wisdom lives on through them. She leaves behind her loving husband, Henry; children, Christine (Timothy) Ries, John (Kim) Igleheart, David (Cathy) Igleheart, Jennifer (Kenneth) Lamp, Mark (Lyn) Igleheart; siblings, John McMuldren CSC and Trudy Abercrombie; 23 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren, and many extended family members and friends. Who can find a woman of worth? For her price is far above rubies. Her children rise up and call her blessed; her husband also, praises her. Proverbs 31 Visitation will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Holy Family Parish, 3450 Sycamore Dr., Stow, OH 44224. Mass of Christian Burial will begin immediately following visitation at 1 p.m. To leave a special message for the family or to view the tribute video, please visit www.CliffordShoemaker.com
.