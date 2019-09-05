|
Dolores J. Obradovich (Madigan) Dolores J. Obradovich, age 88, of Massillon, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. She was born August 3, 1931 in Barberton, daughter of the late Raymond and Lillian (Burger) Madigan. Dolores had worked at B&W and owned Dockside Hall in Massillon. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. Dolores is survived by son, Terry Obradovich, son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Elizabeth Obradovich; grandchildren, Mary (Brock) Wigfield and Christopher Obradovich and great-granddaughter, Briona. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband William who died in 1990; son, William who died in 1955; sisters, Mary Hanic and Marjorie Ambrus. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at 11 A.M. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 206 Cherry Road N.E., Massillon, Ohio 44646, with Rev. Edward Gretchko celebrant. Calling hours will be held at the church on Friday from 10 to 11 A.M. prior to the Mass; Mass at 11 A.M. Burial to follow the service at Holy Cross Cemetery in Akron. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com. Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory, 330-833-3248.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 5, 2019