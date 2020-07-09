1/1
Dolores Joan Kaufman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
) Kaufman BARBERTON -- Dolores Joan (Turinsky) Kaufman, 82, died July 7, 2020. Dolores was born in Barberton, Ohio, where she was currently a resident. She was a graduate of Barberton High School and a proud graduate of St. Thomas Hospital School of Nursing. Nursing was a life-long passion for Dolores, and she was always on call for all her family and friends. Dolores loved Barberton history, scratch-off lottery tickets, a good joke, flowers, going out to eat, and enjoying coffee with friends. If you measure a life in love, Dolores' life was full of the love she gave, as well as the love everyone had for her. Dolores is survived by her loving daughter, Mary Beth Maxwell, son-in-law, Mike, and her beloved grandchildren, Sarah and Michael. Her grandchildren were the light of her life and the source of her greatest pride and joy. She is also survived by her sisters, Meg (Roy) Schenz, Barbara (Charles) Grunenwald; brother, Michael (Maria) Turinsky, along with many nieces, nephews, family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph, and her parents, Mike and Mary Turinsky. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020 at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 4019 Manchester Rd., Akron. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Calling Hours Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the SILVA-HOSTETLER FUNERAL HOME, 1199 Wooster Rd. West, Barberton. Please practice social distancing and wear masks if possible. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Francis de Sales Memorare Center Building Campaign. Dolores also requests that in her memory you vote for change this November. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com. (330-825-8700)




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Calling hours
11:00 - 12:30 PM
Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home
1199 Wooster Rd., W.
Barberton, OH 44203
330-825-8700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved