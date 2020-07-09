) Kaufman BARBERTON -- Dolores Joan (Turinsky) Kaufman, 82, died July 7, 2020. Dolores was born in Barberton, Ohio, where she was currently a resident. She was a graduate of Barberton High School and a proud graduate of St. Thomas Hospital School of Nursing. Nursing was a life-long passion for Dolores, and she was always on call for all her family and friends. Dolores loved Barberton history, scratch-off lottery tickets, a good joke, flowers, going out to eat, and enjoying coffee with friends. If you measure a life in love, Dolores' life was full of the love she gave, as well as the love everyone had for her. Dolores is survived by her loving daughter, Mary Beth Maxwell, son-in-law, Mike, and her beloved grandchildren, Sarah and Michael. Her grandchildren were the light of her life and the source of her greatest pride and joy. She is also survived by her sisters, Meg (Roy) Schenz, Barbara (Charles) Grunenwald; brother, Michael (Maria) Turinsky, along with many nieces, nephews, family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph, and her parents, Mike and Mary Turinsky. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020 at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 4019 Manchester Rd., Akron. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Calling Hours Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the SILVA-HOSTETLER FUNERAL HOME, 1199 Wooster Rd. West, Barberton. Please practice social distancing and wear masks if possible. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Francis de Sales Memorare Center Building Campaign. Dolores also requests that in her memory you vote for change this November. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com
