Bacher Funeral Home
3250 Greenwich Road
Norton, OH 44203
(330) 825-3633
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bacher Funeral Home
3250 Greenwich Road
Norton, OH 44203
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
Bacher Funeral Home
3250 Greenwich Road
Norton, OH 44203
View Map
Dolores M. Frase


1927 - 2020
Dolores M. Frase Obituary
Dolores Margaret Frase, 92, peacefully entered into eternal rest on February 2, 2020. Cherished wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, she passed peacefully in her home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Wadsworth to Arthur and Vernie Storm in 1927. She spent her childhood in Ohio and Michigan; and married the love of her life, Raymond, in 1946 in Copley. Dee was preceded by her husband of 58 years, Raymond Frase; and her brother Arthur Jr. Dee is survived by her daughters, Deborah (Creig) Hoyt and Diane Thomas; sons, Jerry (Pat) Frase and David (Jill) Frase; grandchildren: Heather (Steve Ouellette) Frase, Adam (Nikki) Frase, Kaleigh (Robert) Harman, Jesse and Emma Thomas; great-grandchildren: Cecelia, Charlotte, and Scarlett; sister-in-law, Betty Simo, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. A gathering of family and friends is scheduled for Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 6 - 8 p.m. at Bacher Funeral Home, 3250 Greenwich Rd., Norton. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, February 7, 2020 beginning at 12 Noon. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Summa Hospice (https://www.summahealth.org/foundation), in memory of Dolores. Condolences and memories can be shared with Dolores's family at the funeral home website. 330-825-3633 Bacher-Norton
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 4, 2020
