Dolores M. Harris-Madison
Dolores M. Harris-Madison, 86, died Friday, November 6, 2020. She was born in Akron and a graduate of Hammel Actual Business College. Dolores was a member of Visitation of Mary Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by parents, Neil and Margaret Harris and husband, Robert. She is survived by nephews, Michael Harris, John Stone, Jr.; niece, Peggy Harris and many other nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, November 12, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Visitation of Mary Catholic Church, 88 Broad St., Akron, where the family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Visitation of Mary Catholic Church.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 8, 2020.
